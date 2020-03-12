Summit Global Investments Acquires 2,400 Shares of Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN)

Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Orange were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Orange by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Orange by 529.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 116,246 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Orange by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 25,652 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Orange by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 18,420 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Orange by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. 0.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORAN stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.79. 61,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,988. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.09. Orange SA has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $16.80. The company has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. New Street Research upgraded Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Orange from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

