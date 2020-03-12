Summit Global Investments Acquires 700 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 80,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,673,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,981,000 after buying an additional 1,625,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $4.00 on Thursday, hitting $75.25. 3,105,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,110,659. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.23 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

