Summit Global Investments Boosts Stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,347,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,539,917,000 after buying an additional 61,504 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,345,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,740,000 after acquiring an additional 119,835 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 697,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,068,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 627,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,332,000 after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 498,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,637,000 after acquiring an additional 37,637 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total value of $881,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,792.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $175,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,060,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $368.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.00.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $28.22 on Thursday, reaching $294.87. 77,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $374.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.27. The firm has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.10. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $300.01 and a 1-year high of $395.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

