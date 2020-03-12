Summit Global Investments Buys 3,900 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.05% of Provident Financial Services worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,162 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 14.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 173,408 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after buying an additional 21,529 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 20.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,586 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 25.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,938 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 17,922 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,881,349 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,149,000 after buying an additional 57,298 shares during the period. 66.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFS traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.38. The company had a trading volume of 107,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,857. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.97. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $27.57.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $90.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.20 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 25.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

