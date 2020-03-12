Summit Global Investments Buys 530 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Summit Global Investments grew its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,475 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in SAP were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $36,937,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in SAP by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 745,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,839,000 after purchasing an additional 191,343 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in SAP by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,717,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,080,000 after purchasing an additional 167,269 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in SAP by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,398,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $589,288,000 after purchasing an additional 139,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SAP by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,832,000 after purchasing an additional 83,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SAP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SAP from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded down $10.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,779. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.01 and a 200-day moving average of $129.86. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $107.27 and a 12 month high of $140.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $140.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.12. SAP had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.7119 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. SAP’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

