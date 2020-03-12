Summit Global Investments Buys 955 Shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth $1,876,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,776,000 after purchasing an additional 61,654 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

TRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.71.

Thomson Reuters stock traded down $7.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.46. 156,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 0.95. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 12 month low of $54.53 and a 12 month high of $82.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.03. The company has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.53.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 117.83%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

