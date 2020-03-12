Summit Global Investments Buys New Shares in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR (NYSE:TLK)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR (NYSE:TLK) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 26,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLK. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn during the third quarter valued at about $2,013,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 5.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 503,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,175,000 after buying an additional 28,205 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn during the fourth quarter valued at about $620,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 276,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after buying an additional 16,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 75,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn alerts:

Shares of NYSE TLK traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,335. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.63.

Separately, TheStreet cut Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, information, and media and edutainment services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, and Wholesale and International. The company offers mobile services, including mobile voice, SMS, value-added, and mobile broadband services.

See Also: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR (NYSE:TLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.