Summit Global Investments Buys Shares of 47,100 Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLDT. ValuEngine cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Chatham Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE CLDT traded down $1.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.04. The company had a trading volume of 14,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,188. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $20.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.43 million, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.23 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 2.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.42%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.35%.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

