Summit Global Investments Cuts Stock Holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Summit Global Investments decreased its position in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments owned 0.09% of Preferred Bank worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,770,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Preferred Bank by 247.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 20,468 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Preferred Bank by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Preferred Bank by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock traded down $4.55 on Thursday, reaching $36.17. The stock had a trading volume of 20,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.28. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $39.32 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.50.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 million. On average, analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Preferred Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

