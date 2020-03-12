Summit Global Investments Decreases Stake in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN)

Summit Global Investments reduced its holdings in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Northwest Natural during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Northwest Natural to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Natural has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

In other news, Director C Scott Gibson sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $121,840.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $365,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,462 shares of company stock worth $536,555 over the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NWN traded down $8.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,962. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.42. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a fifty-two week low of $62.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.12 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.21%.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.