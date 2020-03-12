Summit Global Investments Grows Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Portland General Electric by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $34,248.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,101.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE POR traded down $8.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.87. 1,036,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $49.79 and a twelve month high of $63.08. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.08.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.30 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on POR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Guggenheim lowered Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

