Summit Global Investments Grows Stock Holdings in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Summit Global Investments raised its position in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,925 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in InterDigital Wireless were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in InterDigital Wireless by 36.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in InterDigital Wireless by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in InterDigital Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDCC traded down $4.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.96. The stock had a trading volume of 33,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. InterDigital Wireless Inc has a 52-week low of $44.85 and a 52-week high of $72.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.25 and its 200 day moving average is $54.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.94.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $102.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.10 million. InterDigital Wireless had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that InterDigital Wireless Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

