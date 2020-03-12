Summit Global Investments Grows Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 29,736.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,732 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,155 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 957.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 521,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,230,000 after purchasing an additional 581,955 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Mastercard by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 842,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $251,413,000 after purchasing an additional 365,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP lifted its stake in Mastercard by 232.7% in the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 519,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,014,000 after purchasing an additional 363,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.04.

In related news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MA traded down $19.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $250.43. 1,644,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,762,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $226.22 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $317.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.