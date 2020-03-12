Summit Global Investments Has $765,000 Stake in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Fortis were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fortis by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 168,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,999,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortis by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Fortis by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTS traded down $4.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.54. 137,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,358. Fortis Inc has a twelve month low of $35.98 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Fortis had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortis Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.3593 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTS. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Fortis from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Fortis from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

