Summit Global Investments Has $767,000 Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 36.2% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.50.

NYSE:RY traded down $7.18 on Thursday, hitting $56.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,924. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $63.79 and a one year high of $82.74.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 19.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.816 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.28%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

