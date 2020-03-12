Summit Global Investments Has $816,000 Position in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Nice were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nice by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after buying an additional 21,519 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nice by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 573,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,931,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Nice by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 801,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,386,000 after buying an additional 182,695 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Nice by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nice in the 4th quarter valued at $629,000. 50.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NICE traded down $7.83 on Thursday, hitting $134.23. 38,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.91. Nice Ltd has a 12 month low of $114.63 and a 12 month high of $183.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $431.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.13 million. Nice had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 13.03%. Analysts expect that Nice Ltd will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NICE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nice from $156.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Nice from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on shares of Nice in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Nice from $179.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.75.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

