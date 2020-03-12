Summit Global Investments Has $868,000 Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 79,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 334.8% in the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 164.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 86,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 53,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVO traded down $4.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.67. The company had a trading volume of 541,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,622. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $144.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.72. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $46.47 and a twelve month high of $64.82.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.95% and a return on equity of 73.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a $0.7874 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.02%.

NVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.85.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

