Summit Global Investments Increases Stock Holdings in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments owned 0.25% of Limoneira worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Limoneira in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Limoneira in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Limoneira by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Limoneira by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Limoneira by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNR traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.46. 5,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $25.65. The company has a market cap of $280.19 million, a PE ratio of -30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.18.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $41.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Limoneira from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. National Securities lowered Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Limoneira from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Limoneira from to in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

