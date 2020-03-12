Summit Global Investments Increases Stock Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Linde were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 1,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 7,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. Cfra upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Linde from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Linde from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.41.

In other news, CEO Stephen F. Angel purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.13 per share, with a total value of $519,390.00. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN traded down $12.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.40. 299,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,809,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $167.52 and a 1-year high of $227.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.963 per share. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

