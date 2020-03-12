Summit Global Investments Purchases 775 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in BCE were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BCE by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in BCE by 1,112.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.28.

NYSE BCE traded down $5.02 on Thursday, hitting $37.14. 294,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,036. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.57. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.84 and a 12 month high of $49.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. BCE had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6267 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 91.29%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

