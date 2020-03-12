Summit Global Investments Purchases 90 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Summit Global Investments raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,998,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,136,873,000 after acquiring an additional 535,391 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,863,614,000 after acquiring an additional 101,876 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,527,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,494,396,000 after acquiring an additional 13,314 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,177,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,287,101,000 after acquiring an additional 77,477 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 825,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,898,000 after acquiring an additional 33,827 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 2,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.14, for a total transaction of $1,226,856.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,905.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.21, for a total value of $4,224,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,234,349.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,514 shares of company stock worth $11,229,904. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $665.00 price objective (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $655.00 target price (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $627.14.

ISRG stock traded down $45.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $464.27. The stock had a trading volume of 148,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,424. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $455.15 and a 1-year high of $619.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $577.45 and a 200 day moving average of $561.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

