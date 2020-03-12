Summit Global Investments Purchases New Holdings in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.08% of Forestar Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOR. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Forestar Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,234 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,828,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

FOR traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,715. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.79. Forestar Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $247.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.50 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 7.32%. Research analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Forestar Group in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

