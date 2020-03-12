Summit Global Investments Purchases New Holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.13% of Quanex Building Products at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 9.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 25.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 15,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

NX stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.13. 16,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,463. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.24. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $20.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The construction company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Quanex Building Products had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a positive return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Quanex Building Products’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.