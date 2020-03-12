Summit Global Investments Purchases New Stake in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,940 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in CGI during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CGI by 100.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CGI by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GIB shares. ValuEngine upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.14.

Shares of GIB stock traded down $7.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.53. The company had a trading volume of 49,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04. CGI Inc has a twelve month low of $65.33 and a twelve month high of $87.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.61.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.29. CGI had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CGI Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

