Summit Global Investments Raises Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,485 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,466,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,188,000 after acquiring an additional 508,610 shares in the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,101,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 17,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

CM stock traded down $10.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.88. 117,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,678. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.42. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $62.09 and a one year high of $87.62. The company has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.00. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $1.0955 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.38%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

