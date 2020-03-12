Summit Global Investments Raises Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Summit Global Investments boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 7.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 263,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,346,000 after acquiring an additional 18,611 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 64.5% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 30,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 11,962 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 48.2% in the third quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 14.1% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,316 shares of company stock worth $14,579,640. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.12.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $4.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,593,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,094,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.46. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.83%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

