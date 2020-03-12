Summit Global Investments Raises Stock Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph Carleone acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.85 per share, with a total value of $109,700.00. Also, CEO Paul Manning acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.85 per share, with a total value of $54,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,744,225.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SXT stock traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.07. 52,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,855. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $44.43 and a 12-month high of $75.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.70%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SXT. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of Sensient Technologies from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

