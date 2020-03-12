Summit Global Investments Sells 3,770 Shares of Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM)

Summit Global Investments decreased its position in Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.10% of Foundation Building Materials worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Foundation Building Materials by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Foundation Building Materials by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Foundation Building Materials by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 196,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Foundation Building Materials by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Foundation Building Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Foundation Building Materials alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on FBM. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Foundation Building Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.14.

Shares of FBM stock traded down $2.81 on Thursday, reaching $11.70. The stock had a trading volume of 32,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,500. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.49. Foundation Building Materials Inc has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $22.14.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $514.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.86 million. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Foundation Building Materials Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Foundation Building Materials

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Foundation Building Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foundation Building Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.