Summit Global Investments Takes $833,000 Position in Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 42,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 749,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after acquiring an additional 227,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,731,000 after purchasing an additional 46,126 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 61,835 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 202,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 31,020 shares during the period. 35.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of BY traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.52. 3,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,233. Byline Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $20.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.46. The firm has a market cap of $507.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
BY has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stephens raised shares of Byline Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.
Byline Bancorp Company Profile
Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
Further Reading: CD Ladder
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY).
Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.