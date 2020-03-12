Summit Global Investments Takes $833,000 Position in Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 42,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 749,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after acquiring an additional 227,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,731,000 after purchasing an additional 46,126 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 61,835 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 202,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 31,020 shares during the period. 35.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BY traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.52. 3,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,233. Byline Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $20.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.46. The firm has a market cap of $507.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.50 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BY has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stephens raised shares of Byline Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

