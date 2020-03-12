Summit Global Investments Takes $838,000 Position in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 22,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CTB traded down $2.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.35. 43,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,986. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.61. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a 52-week low of $21.63 and a 52-week high of $33.35.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $750.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.18 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTB. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cooper Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

