Summit Global Investments Takes $861,000 Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 38,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock traded down $2.33 on Thursday, hitting $17.35. 83,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,345. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.18 and a 52 week high of $24.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.85.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.23 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PDM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Piedmont Office Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

