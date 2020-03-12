Summit Global Investments Trims Stock Holdings in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

Summit Global Investments decreased its holdings in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in UniFirst were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 281 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 378.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNF traded down $11.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.03. 18,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,640. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.17. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.75. UniFirst Corp has a 12-month low of $136.13 and a 12-month high of $217.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $465.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 10.21%. UniFirst’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UniFirst Corp will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

In other UniFirst news, VP David Martin Katz sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $150,937.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.99, for a total transaction of $74,759.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,898.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,167. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

