Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Stock Position Decreased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments cut its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments owned 0.05% of Sykes Enterprises worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the third quarter worth $233,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYKE traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.16. 18,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $38.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $425.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.74 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYKE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Sykes Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

