Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $90.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.64 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.42%. Synchronoss Technologies’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.01) EPS.

SNCR opened at $3.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.41. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $9.05.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNCR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, Chairman Stephen G. Waldis sold 5,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $28,135.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 557,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,894.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 9,730 shares of company stock worth $52,761 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

