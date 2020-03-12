Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $90.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.64 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.42%. Synchronoss Technologies’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.01) EPS.
SNCR opened at $3.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.41. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $9.05.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNCR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.
About Synchronoss Technologies
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.
