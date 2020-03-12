SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,239 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned 0.07% of SYSCO worth $30,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 1,680.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 244.1% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $11.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,882. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $54.43 and a 12-month high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

In other SYSCO news, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,064,951.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,013.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul T. Moskowitz sold 33,633 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $2,823,154.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,301 shares in the company, valued at $7,328,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,080 shares of company stock worth $11,361,954 over the last ninety days. 5.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

