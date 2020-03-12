T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TROW. Bank of America boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $13.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $97.57 and a fifty-two week high of $139.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.39. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 37.69%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $7,837,794.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,073,855.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total value of $98,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,518.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,198 shares of company stock valued at $9,470,379. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 690 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

