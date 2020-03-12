Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.83 EPS

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.83, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $233.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.85 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 38.27%.

Talos Energy stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.93. 16,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,470. Talos Energy has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $31.34. The company has a market cap of $467.18 million, a PE ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talos Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

