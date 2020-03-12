Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Announces $0.68 Quarterly Dividend

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.675 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Taubman Centers has increased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Taubman Centers has a payout ratio of -1,038.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Taubman Centers to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.6%.

NYSE TCO opened at $46.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.21 and a 200-day moving average of $37.62. Taubman Centers has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $54.50.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $176.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.20 million. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 94.55% and a net margin of 33.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Taubman Centers will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

TCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cfra raised shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

