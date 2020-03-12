The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) Announces $1.37 Quarterly Dividend

The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.371 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Shares of PRSC stock opened at $55.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $724.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.97 and a beta of 0.69. The Providence Service has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $71.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.64.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $384.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.80 million. The Providence Service had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRSC. BidaskClub raised shares of The Providence Service from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

The Providence Service Company Profile

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

