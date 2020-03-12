Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 447,092 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,994,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447,092 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 3.08% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $62,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 384.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Terry H. Hunt sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $61,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.20.

PTEN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.12. The company had a trading volume of 804,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,334,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $370.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $8.62. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $16.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -16.16%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

