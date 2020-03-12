Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 28,106 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 576,069 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 28,106 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.02% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $85,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,170 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,488,000 after purchasing an additional 57,710 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,223 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,506,000 after purchasing an additional 27,373 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 10,414 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JAZZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.63.

NASDAQ JAZZ traded down $3.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.17. 81,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,957. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52-week low of $106.22 and a 52-week high of $154.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.26.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.81. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $581.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,250 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.61, for a total transaction of $187,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,903,646.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 615 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $68,566.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,382.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,483 shares of company stock valued at $877,750. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

