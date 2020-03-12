Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 491,787 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 936.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 544,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491,787 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.25% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $58,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALXN shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN traded down $7.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.71. 4,394,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,570,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.49. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.18 and a twelve month high of $141.86.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 48.17%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

