Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 580,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,704 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 1.36% of Curtiss-Wright worth $81,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 63.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,367,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 85.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,014,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,416,000 after purchasing an additional 47,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.75.

Shares of CW stock traded down $18.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.41. The stock had a trading volume of 52,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.23. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a twelve month low of $102.81 and a twelve month high of $149.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.60 and its 200 day moving average is $135.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $655.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.28 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 12.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.