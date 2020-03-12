Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,508,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431,069 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 1.16% of Steel Dynamics worth $85,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STLD. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1,103.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,774,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294,630 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 130,791.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,782,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,621 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,367,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,601,000 after purchasing an additional 507,972 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,532,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,730,000 after purchasing an additional 464,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 791,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,585,000 after purchasing an additional 441,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.11 per share, with a total value of $80,885.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,555.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Seaman bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.15 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 42,400 shares of company stock worth $1,023,393. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. ValuEngine lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of STLD traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.75. The stock had a trading volume of 313,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,751. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $36.65.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.97%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

