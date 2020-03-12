Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $65.31 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,179,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,023 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $65,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 12,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded down $3.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.25. The company had a trading volume of 26,845,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,094,836. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.13. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 75.83%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.12.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,316 shares of company stock worth $14,579,640 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

