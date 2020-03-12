Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $78.98 Million Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 808.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,460 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Adobe were worth $78,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 32,093.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,055 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 2,978.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 384,766 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $126,900,000 after purchasing an additional 372,268 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Adobe by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 540,443 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $178,244,000 after purchasing an additional 218,095 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Adobe by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 477,998 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $157,649,000 after purchasing an additional 163,084 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,911,953 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,567,161,000 after acquiring an additional 157,055 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $30.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $285.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,171,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689,760. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.65. The firm has a market cap of $160.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.99. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $252.03 and a fifty-two week high of $386.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cleveland Research upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.48.

In other Adobe news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.56, for a total value of $970,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 42,806 shares in the company, valued at $13,850,309.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,793 shares of company stock worth $20,267,469 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

