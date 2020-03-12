Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $83.29 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,352 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.16% of General Dynamics worth $83,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

GD stock traded down $16.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.21. The stock had a trading volume of 419,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,005. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $146.59 and a one year high of $193.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.99. The company has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

GD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

