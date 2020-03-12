Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $88.37 Million Stock Position in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,548,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 93,559 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Duke Realty were worth $88,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DRE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.92.

DRE stock traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.44. The stock had a trading volume of 376,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,894. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Duke Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $38.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.72.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.62 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 44.05% and a return on equity of 8.80%. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 65.28%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

