Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 907,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,468 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $93,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COF. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,367,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,091,000 after purchasing an additional 920,777 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,709,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,259,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 77.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 660,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,119,000 after purchasing an additional 288,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,114,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,940,000 after purchasing an additional 234,697 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total value of $846,672.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,961,587.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,654 shares of company stock worth $8,386,467 in the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Shares of COF stock traded down $7.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.62. The company had a trading volume of 803,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,616. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $70.59 and a 52-week high of $107.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

