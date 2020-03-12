Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 51,641 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,306,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,641 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.40% of Ball worth $84,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ball by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Ball by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in Ball by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 36,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 53,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Ball by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLL. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Ball from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.64.

Shares of Ball stock traded down $6.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,848. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $55.62 and a 12 month high of $82.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.84 and a 200 day moving average of $71.04. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $1,281,459.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 452,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,336,106.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 15,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $984,762.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 439,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,057,914.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,822 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,875 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

